NGT orders probe into deforestation, unauthorised construction at Odisha sanctuary

The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s Eastern Zone Bench on Friday ordered the Odisha government to constitute a joint committee to investigate allegations of rampant deforestation and unauthorised construction within the eco-sensitive zones of the Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary in Puri, causing ecological damage to a fragile ecosystem. The NGT ordered a joint committee to verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action. (HT PHOTO)

Petitioner Sanjeev Kumar Mohanty moved the tribunal over tree felling, deforestation, land clearing, and permanent construction within the sanctuary and its eco-sensitive zone allegedly without permission from the competent authority. He said such activities were destroying natural habitat and violating the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The Balukhand-Konark wildlife sanctuary is an ecological hotspot. It has been a protective barrier of densely populated human settlements against tidal surges and cyclones. The sanctuary, spanning 71.72 sq km, has casuarina and cashew plantations along the coast between Puri and Konark. It has significant populations of blackbucks, spotted deer, striped hyenas, jungle cats, and jackals.

The NGT said in its order, “Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise substantial questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. We consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action.”

The tribunal directed that the committee should comprise representatives of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board, the collector and district magistrate of Puri, and the divisional forest officer.

The committee has been mandated to meet within two weeks, undertake site visits, examine the grievances of the applicant, and associate both the applicant and representatives of the concerned project proponent in the verification process.

The NGT has designated the collector and district magistrate as the nodal officer for coordination and compliance, and has sought submission of the committee’s report within one month.