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NGT refuses to stay Telangana govt’s Bharat Future City project

The NGT won't halt Telangana's Bharat Future City project, citing its early stage and assurance of compliance with environmental laws. Hearing adjourned to July 14.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 07:56 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to stay the works on the Bharat Future City project being developed by the Telangana government on the outskirts of Hyderabad as it was still in the nascent stage, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

NGT refuses to stay Telangana govt’s Bharat Future City project

The southern zone bench of the NGT at Chennai, comprising justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Dr Prashant Gargava, on Tuesday observed that it may not be appropriate for the tribunal to intervene at the preliminary stage of a project that is being pursued through a vision document and a structured, planned approach.

The bench was hearing arguments on a petition filed by Hyderabad-based environmentalist and social scientist Donthi Narasimha Reddy, who alleged that the Telangana government had commenced development activities for the project without obtaining mandatory environmental clearances.

The petitioner sought a permanent injunction restraining the development of the Bharat Future City project, which is proposed to come up over nearly 30,000 acres spread across 56 villages.

Appearing for the state government, additional advocate general Tera Rajinikanth Reddy argued that the petition was premature as the project remained in its initial stages and no activities requiring environmental clearance had commenced.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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