The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to stay the works on the Bharat Future City project being developed by the Telangana government on the outskirts of Hyderabad as it was still in the nascent stage, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

NGT refuses to stay Telangana govt’s Bharat Future City project

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The southern zone bench of the NGT at Chennai, comprising justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Dr Prashant Gargava, on Tuesday observed that it may not be appropriate for the tribunal to intervene at the preliminary stage of a project that is being pursued through a vision document and a structured, planned approach.

The bench was hearing arguments on a petition filed by Hyderabad-based environmentalist and social scientist Donthi Narasimha Reddy, who alleged that the Telangana government had commenced development activities for the project without obtaining mandatory environmental clearances.

The petitioner sought a permanent injunction restraining the development of the Bharat Future City project, which is proposed to come up over nearly 30,000 acres spread across 56 villages.

Appearing for the state government, additional advocate general Tera Rajinikanth Reddy argued that the petition was premature as the project remained in its initial stages and no activities requiring environmental clearance had commenced.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the state government would continue with the project after taking all necessary approvals as and when required and that it would act in accordance with law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the state government would continue with the project after taking all necessary approvals as and when required and that it would act in accordance with law. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The NGT bench observed that the government proposed to develop Future City through a planned framework backed by a vision document and said interference at such an early stage was not justified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NGT bench observed that the government proposed to develop Future City through a planned framework backed by a vision document and said interference at such an early stage was not justified. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Drawing a comparison with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the bench noted that the proposed Future City Development Authority is intended to facilitate planned and regulated development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing a comparison with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the bench noted that the proposed Future City Development Authority is intended to facilitate planned and regulated development. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tribunal said it could not issue directions contrary to the state government’s assurance that all activities would be carried out in accordance with law. “Interference at this preliminary stage may not be warranted,” the bench said and adjourned the matter to July 14 for further hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tribunal said it could not issue directions contrary to the state government’s assurance that all activities would be carried out in accordance with law. “Interference at this preliminary stage may not be warranted,” the bench said and adjourned the matter to July 14 for further hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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