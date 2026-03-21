Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    NHAI to roll out AI-powered dashcam monitoring for road safety, maintenance

    The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said AI-based dashcam systems will be deployed on around 40,000 km of the national highway

    Published on: Mar 21, 2026 5:50 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said AI-based dashcam systems will be deployed on around 40,000 km of the national highway network to improve road maintenance and safety.

    PTI Photo
    PTI Photo

    Under the initiative, specialised dashboard cameras will be installed on route patrol vehicles (RPVs), which will carry out weekly surveys of highway stretches, said officials aware of the matter.

    They added that the major focus will be on the pavement condition including detection of potholes, cracks and surface damage, as well as issues such as faded lane markings, damaged crash barriers and non-functional streetlights. The system will also flag other safety concerns like illegal median openings, unauthorised signboards, encroachments and illegal parking.

    “At least one survey will be conducted at night every month to check the visibility and performance of signages, road markings, reflectors and lighting,” NHAI said in a statement.

    The system will also track other maintenance issues such as waterlogging, missing drainage covers, vegetation growth and the condition of bus bays, the officials said.

    “For effective monitoring of the reports, the entire highway network has been divided into five zones. A dedicated platform will be used to collect and analyse the data and track road conditions over time, helping authorities identify problems and fix them faster,” NHAI stated.

    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest at HindustanTime
    News/India News/NHAI To Roll Out AI-powered Dashcam Monitoring For Road Safety, Maintenance
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes