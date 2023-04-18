Atiq Ahmad killing: NHRC issues notices to DGP UP, Prayagraj commissioner

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the director general of police of Uttar Pradesh RK Vishwakarma and the commissioner of police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma asking them to submit a detailed report within four weeks in the killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf on Saturday.

The apex human rights body has taken cognizance of complaints received by it.

The apex human rights body has taken cognizance of complaints received by it, which alleged that two brothers were killed by miscreants in public custody.

It has asked the DGP and CP Prayagraj to provide in detail all circumstances from the time of the arrest of Ahmad and his brother until their killings.

According to the commission, the report should cover all the “aspects leading to death (including time, place and reason for arrest/detention), copy of complaint and first information report (FIR) registered against the deceased; copy of arrest memo and inspection memo; whether information of arrest was given to family/relatives, copy of seizure memo and recovery memo, copy of medical legal certificate of the deceased and copies of all relevant GD (general diary) extracts, which it said must be legible and transcribed in English/Hindi”.

The commission has also sought details of inquest report, post-mortem report (especially description of injuries), video cassette/CD of post-mortem examination, site plan of scene of occurrence giving all the details, chemical and histopathology examination of viscera (if applicable), final cause of death based on forensic laboratory report and magisterial enquiry report.

Former member of Parliament (MP) Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed in full view of TV camera crews around 10pm on Saturday by three assailants identified as Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari and Arun Maurya.

The NHRC guidelines for police personnel on various human rights issues state that “a person detained by the police, whether for questioning, for the purpose of verification of identity, to test alcohol level, etc., comes under the custody of police and is, therefore, under the care of the State.”

“It is the responsibility of the State to ensure protection of the human rights of all persons in its custody,” NHRC guidelines state.

The UP police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murders apart from the state government forming a three-member judicial commission to inquire into the killings.

The union home ministry is also keeping a watch on developments in the state in the wake of murders.