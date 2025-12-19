5 children test HIV positive at govt hospital in Madhya Pradesh, NHRC seeks report

In the aftermath of five children testing positive for HIV at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh, the National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to all states and Union Territories. The children had tested positive after a blood transfusion at the Satna district hospital in Madhya Pradesh.(Representational/ Unsplash)

The five minor children, all thalassemia patients, had tested positive after a blood transfusion at the Satna district hospital in Madhya Pradesh nine months ago. However, the incident came to light recently, following which a state-level committee had been formed on December 16

Prima facie investigation has revealed that an infected person donated the blood to these children.

The NHRC in a statement said such incidents happening in different parts of the country had come to its notice. “Therefore, the Commission has issued notices to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, calling for detailed reports on the matter within four weeks,” PTI news agency quoted the NHRC as saying.

The NHRC further said that the reports are expected to include the action taken or proposed to be taken in the wake of the incidents.

Blood bank in-charge, lab technicians suspended

The notice comes even as a pathologist in charge of the blood bank at Satna and two lab technicians were suspended. The in-charge has been identified as Devendra Patel, while the two lab technicians are Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandlal Pandey, officials said, according to an earlier HT report.

The decision to suspend the blood bank staff was taken based on the preliminary inquiry report submitted by a seven-member investigation committee headed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ayushman Bharat Yogesh Bharsat.

In addition to this, a show-cause notice was also issued to a former civil surgeon at the Satna district hospital, Manoj Shukla. “He has been directed to submit a written explanation in response to the notice. He has been warned of strict departmental action if his explanation is not satisfactory,” MP deputy chief minister and health minister Rajendra Shukla said.