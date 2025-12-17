Four children suffering from thalassemia were infected with HIV allegedly after receiving blood transfusions at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, an official aware of the matter said. Madhya Pradesh: Four minor thalassemia patients get HIV after blood transfusion at Satna hospital

The children, aged between 8 and 14 years, underwent transfusions at the hospital a few months ago which reportedly led to HIV infection. The matter was reported four months ago but came to light on Tuesday when parents of some of the children demanded action against the hospital administration.

“Four months ago, tests conducted at the ICTC (Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre) revealed that all the children were initially HIV-negative, but subsequent tests showed positive results. The matter was flagged to district hospital administration and they started tracking the blood donors,” a senior health officer said.

Deputy chief minister and health minister Rajendra Shukla ordered an inquiry into the matter and sought a detailed report from the district collector. A panel headed by principal secretary (health) has been formed to probe the matter.

“It is a serious matter and a detailed report of blood transfusion has been sought from the district hospital. An investigation is also being conducted to determine if the children received blood transfusions from any source other than the government hospital,” the deputy CM said.

Chief medical health officer Dr Manoj Shukla said, “Along with four children, a three-year-old girl was also found infected. She might be infected because of parents as they were found both positive.”

Satna district hospital blood bank in-charge Devendra Patel raised concerns about the testing kits used for screening HIV and other diseases in blood donors. “These children with thalassemia have received 70 to 100 transfusions. In such cases, the risk of HIV infection is higher. They received blood from different sources. We can’t deny that the testing kit might have failed to detect the infection,” Patel added.

To be sure, in the four months, district hospital administration has managed to track only 50% donors as most of the donors shared the wrong mobile number and address.

Patel said, “It is not mandatory to take an Aadhar card and address proof of blood donors but we note down contact details. Many of them shared the wrong number and now we are facing difficulty to trace them.

However, the parents of the infected children are accusing the district hospital administration of hiding the matter to save themselves.

“It was the responsibility of the district hospital administration to transfuse blood without any infection. They failed and infected my daughter of HIV. We want action against the officers who failed to perform their duties. If the testing kit was faulty, action should be taken against the company.”

Meanwhile, MP Congress state president Jitu Patwari said, “Health minister should resign as government hospitals’ mismanagement is claiming the lives of children. First in Indore, two children died due to rat bite, 24 children died in Chhindwara, a newborn died in Rewa on Monday and now these four children were infected. This is a shameful incident for entire MP.”