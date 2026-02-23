New Delhi, The NHRC on Monday said it has taken cognisance of reports that at least six Indian workers were allegedly held captive by their employer near Bangkok for the last six months, and sought comments from the MEA. NHRC takes cognisance of Indian workers held 'captive' in Thailand, seeks comments from MEA

The National Human Rights Commission said it has sought comments from the Ministry of External Affairs within a week on "whether it could render any assistance to the families of the victims".

In a statement, the rights panel said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that "at least six persons from Kendrapara district of Odisha have been held captive by their employer for the last six months in an area near Bangkok in Thailand".

The incident came to light on February 17 when the victims recorded a video describing their plight, it said.

"They are being confined inside the factory and being subjected to physical as well as mental torture by their employer," the rights panel said, quoting the reports.

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation of the workers.

Therefore, it has sought the comments of the MEA on whether they could render any assistance to the families of the victims. The response is expected within a week, the statement said.

According to the media report, carried on February 19, the workers had gone to Thailand in August last year through a labour contractor, who had promised them a good job with a handsome salary. However, they were forced to work for 12 hours a day in a plywood factory "without any salary and proper food," it said.

Reportedly, their employer has also "confiscated their passports". They have appealed to the government agencies in India to facilitate their return, it said.

