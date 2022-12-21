NHRC visits Bihar hooch tragedy site, govt terms it ‘propaganda‘

As a team of the National Human Rights Commission arrived in Bihar on Tuesday to take stock of the hooch tragedy, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the rights panel visit is a “propaganda” by the BJP-led Centre to defame the state government.

The ruling JD(U) alleged that constitutional institutions were being misused.

At least 42 people have been killed in the tragedy in Saran district.

“The BJP is scared at the pace we are working towards fulfilling the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs. Today itself, the cabinet has approved recruitment of more than 75,000 personnel in the home department,” Yadav said.

“A propaganda is on to defame this government. I wonder whether the NHRC delegates have come on their own accord or they have been sent by those pulling the strings. Why did the commission never care to visit Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, where more hooch deaths have taken place than in Bihar by the Centre’s own admission in Parliament?” he added.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “In a dry state, such huge smuggling of liquor cannot happen without the involvement of the police. This is a crime and Nitish Kumar cannot escape the responsibility.”

