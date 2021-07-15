NHRC report slams Bengal govt over post-poll violence

The final report of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has slammed the Mamata Banerjee-government in West Bengal over alleged post-poll violence while stating that thousands of citizens were subjected to murder, rape, displacement and intimidation in the last few months.

The report was submitted to the Calcutta high court on July 13.

Accordign to the report, there were at least 1,934 complaints received at various police stations between May 2 and June 20, including 29 of murder, 12 of rape and sexual assault, and 940 of loot and arson.

Though 9,304 accused were named in the First Information Reports , the police could arrest only 1,345 persons --around 2.8% of the total number of accused. Out of these 1,345 persons arrested, 1,086 are out on bail.

“If the above mentioned worrisome trend is not arrested, where the entire might of the government machinery has been used for furthering the political objectives of the party in power, the disease may spread to other states also,” the NHRC report stated.

The 50-page report on post-poll violence in West Bengal, signed by seven members of the NHRC team, was submitted before a five-judge bench of the Calcutta high court headed by acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal.

The report has recommended that the incidents of post-poll violence be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the trial held outside the state. Among its recommendations are setting up of a court-monitored Special Investigation Team, trial in fast track courts, deployment of Central forces, and reforms in police.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit back by saying that the report was misleading and facts were distorted to malign the state after the BJP’s debacle in the recent assembly elections.

“How many commissions and Central agencies did the PM send to Uttar Pradesh? Majority of the incidents (violence) took place when law and order was with the election commission. They are misleading people and distorting facts,” Banerjee said while speaking to media at the state secretariat.

She also said: “We will submit our opinion through an affidavit to the court when our turn comes. I am sorry to say that instead of giving the report to the court, they (NHRC) have leaked it. They should have respected the court. How can they disrespect the court? The matter is being heard by the court. We are the government and the court is yet to hear us. Before that how can they leak the reports? It is their political vendetta.”

The TMC government suffered a setback on July 2 when the court took cognisance of the NHRC’s preliminary report which mentioned allegations of murder, rape and arson. The court gave more time to the seven-member panel and asked it to visit the districts, meet more complainants and file the final report on July 13.

“The situation in the state of West Bengal is a manifestation of Law of Ruler, instead of Rule of Law,” states the synopsis of the NHRC report.