NIA arrests Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane in Antilia security scare case

The National Investigation Agency, which is probing the Antilia bomb scare incident, on Friday arrested Mumbai police officer Sunil Mane, who was called for interrogation on Thursday night. After Sachin Vaze, who is now suspended, and Riyaz Kazi, Mane is the third officer of the Mumbai Police to be arrested in the high-profile security threat case.

According to reports, the 1995-batch Maharashtra police service officer was placed under arrest late on Thursday night following hours of interrogation.

On February 25, an explosive-laden SUV was found parked near Ambani residence Antilia. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran who claimed that the car belonged to him and was stolen before the incident was found dead in February. Hiran's wife accused Mumbai police inspector Sachin Vaze of pressuring Hiran to get arrested in the case.

After taking Vaze in custody, the NIA arrested his associate Riyaz Kazi, on charges of destroying evidence. Kazi has also been accused of being involved in the conspiracy along with Vaze, NIA said.

Reports said Kazi was seen entering a number plates shop in Vikhroli where he spoke with the owner. He was also seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer from the shop. CCTV footage also showed him collecting CCTV footage from Vaze's housing complex in Thane.

The case took a different turn after Sachin Vaze accused Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh of extortion. In his letter to the invetigating agency, Vaze wrote the former home minister asked him to collect monet from bars and restaurants.