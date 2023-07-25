NIA arrests 3 including Myanmar citizen in arms supply probe in Mizoram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three persons, including a Myanmar national, after extensive searches in connection with the Mizoram explosives, arms and ammunition seizure case, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday. The case pertains to the seizure of two pick-up trucks, laden with explosives and firearms on May 1, 2022. (Representative file image)

The arrested persons have been identified as J Rohlupuia (55), and C Laldinsaga (43), both Indians, and Henry Siangnuna, a Burmese citizen.

They were taken into custody on Monday after raids at four locations in Mizoram, including two places in Champhai district and one each in Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts.

“The raids were conducted at the homes of the suspects, linked with pilferage and transportation of explosives and arms from Mizoram to Myanmar. Several incriminating materials were seized during the raids,” a NIA spokesperson said.

The case pertains to the seizure of two pick-up trucks, laden with explosives and firearms, from Kulikawn police station area in Aizawl, Mizoram by the Assam Rifles Naka team on May 1, 2022.

The consignment consisted of 223 boxes of 200 sticks each, gunpowder, weapons, among others.

“Investigations have revealed that Henry Siangnuna, a Myanmar national, in connivance with Rohlupuia had illegally purchased arms, by using arms dealer license of Rohlupuia, which were further being transported across the border to Myanmar,” the spokesperson said.

Laldinsaga’s explosive licence, the spokesperson said, was used for procuring explosives, from an explosives suppliers firm at Guwahati, for onward supply to Myanmar.

“The entire consignment consisting of explosives and arms was caught at Kulikawn, Aizawl leading to investigations in the instant case. NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case to unravel further links of the accused in the arms and explosives smuggling racket,” the spokesperson added.