NIA charges 4 people with alleged promotion of Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four more accused in a case linked to the alleged promotion of Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh. It said Sunita Potam, Shankar Muchaki, and Dashrath alias Dasru Modiyam, office bearers of the Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), and Mallesh Kunjam, a Maoist who is absconding, collected and disbursed funds for Maoists. The NIA took over the probe in the case in February 2024.

The funds were allegedly channelled through MBM to organise protests against the government and obstruct development projects in Left Wing Extremism-hit areas.

Three people were earlier charged in the case registered in May 2023, following the seizure of ₹6 lakh from MBM workers Gajendra Madvi and Laxman Kunjam. The two, who were allegedly carrying the money to deposit it in a bank on the instructions of Maoist leaders, were charged in November 2023.

The NIA took over the probe in the case in February 2024. It filed its first supplementary charge sheet in August 2025, naming Madvi, Laxman Kunjam, and another accused, Raghu Midiyami. Six of the seven accused in the case have been arrested.

The MBM was formed in 2021 after four villagers were killed in police firing during protests against a security camp at Silger in Sukma. It expanded its presence, projecting itself as a platform to mobilise demonstrations on issues of tribal rights and alleged fake encounters.

The state government declared MBM an unlawful organisation in October 2024, under the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, 2005, alleging that it functioned as a Maoist front to spread propaganda and raise funds for the banned outfit.