NIA charges Delhi resident with trying to blackmail woman army officer
NIA says the Delhi resident tried to blackmail the Lt. Colonel rank officer at the behest of Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)india Updated: Mar 12, 2018 21:52 IST
The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Monday filed formal charges against a Delhi resident for allegedly trying to blackmail a woman army officer at the behest of Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
“The allegations are that accused, Mohammed Pervez, had sent the woman officer obscene and morphed WhatsApp images and messages from a mobile phone and Facebook ID, with a veiled threat to circulate them on social media,” said the NIA in a statement.
The Lt. Colonel rank officer had reported the matter to the police.
“This was done in pursuance of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Pakistani Intelligence officials and the arrested accused with a view to compromise an officer of the Indian Army into divulging national security secrets,” added the agency.
Parvez is native of Chandni Mahal area of the capital.