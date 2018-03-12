NIA charges Delhi resident with trying to blackmail woman army officer

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Monday filed formal charges against a Delhi resident for allegedly trying to blackmail a woman army officer at the behest of Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

“The allegations are that accused, Mohammed Pervez, had sent the woman officer obscene and morphed WhatsApp images and messages from a mobile phone and Facebook ID, with a veiled threat to circulate them on social media,” said the NIA in a statement.

The Lt. Colonel rank officer had reported the matter to the police.

“This was done in pursuance of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Pakistani Intelligence officials and the arrested accused with a view to compromise an officer of the Indian Army into divulging national security secrets,” added the agency.

Parvez is native of Chandni Mahal area of the capital.