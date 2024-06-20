 NIA conducts searches in Jharkhand coal mine attack case, suspects Aman Sahu gang | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi
NIA conducts searches in Jharkhand coal mine attack case, suspects Aman Sahu gang

PTI |
Jun 20, 2024 12:56 PM IST

The 2020 case was taken over by the NIA, they have found evidence of the involvement of the Aman Sahu gang in the extortion and attack plan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches at three locations in Jharkhand as part of its probe in a case related to extortion and attack on a coal mine, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

NIA conducts searches in Jharkhand in coal mine attack case (HT)
NIA conducts searches in Jharkhand in coal mine attack case (HT)

Digital devices, a Fortuner vehicle and some incriminating material were seized during the searches conducted on Wednesday in Hazaribagh and Ranchi districts on the premises of various suspects, it said.

The premises were connected with associates of the notorious Aman Sahu gang in Jharkhand, the NIA said in the statement.

The investigating agency had earlier charge sheeted 24 accused in the case involving an attack at Tetariyakhand coal mine in Jharkhand's Latehar district by members of the Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu and other gangs.

The attack was carried out in December 2020, as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by these gangs to extort money and disrupt government work, it said.

The NIA, which took over the investigation in March 2021, had in February this year arrested Shankar Yadav, a key aide of Aman Sahu, following seizure of 1.3 crore from him during searches at five locations in Bihar, the statement said.

News / India News / NIA conducts searches in Jharkhand coal mine attack case, suspects Aman Sahu gang
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Thursday, June 20, 2024
