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NIA court to complete framing of charges against 2010 hand-chopping case accused on May 15

NIA court to complete framing of charges against 2010 hand-chopping case accused on May 15

Updated on: May 02, 2026 10:27 am IST
PTI |
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Kochi, A special court here will complete proceedings for framing charges against the prime accused in the 2010 hand-chopping case involving professor T J Joseph, in which PFI activists were accused of attacking him at Muvattupuzha.

NIA court to complete framing of charges against 2010 hand-chopping case accused on May 15

Ernakulam Special Court for NIA cases judge P K Mohandas, on April 30, heard the arguments of counsel for accused Savad and Shafeer C and decided to proceed with framing charges against the duo.

A group chopped off Thodupuzha Newman College professor Joseph's right hand in July 2010, accusing him of religious blasphemy in a question paper he had prepared.

The case, later taken over by the National Investigation Agency , resulted in the conviction of 19 accused.

The first accused, Savad, who allegedly chopped off Joseph's palm, was arrested in Berram in Mattannur, Kannur, in January 2024, where he had allegedly been hiding under the pseudonym Shajahan.

The NIA also arrested Shafeer, who allegedly arranged shelter and provided logistical support to Savad at Chakkad and Mattannur in Kannur since 2020.

After framing the charges, the court will schedule the trial in the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kochi national investigation agency
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