NIA files a fresh case against TRF; raids 16 locations in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday launched raids at 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir after registering a fresh case against The Resistance Front (TRF) and overground workers (OGWs) of Pakistan backed terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Al Badr, Hizbul Mujahideen among others, people familiar with the development said.

The raids are part of a crackdown on OGWS, who assisted TRF in recent attacks on civilians and other activities in the Valley. A fresh First Information Report (FIR) to focus on a larger conspiracy by TRF to disturb the peace was registered in this regard on Sunday.

Officials, who did not want to be named, said they will investigate every OGW associated with TRF and involved in assisting the Pakistani terrorists.

TRF was created by the Pakistan army and the ISI in response to the 2019 nullification of the Constitution’s Article 370 that gave semi-autonomous to Jammu and Kashmir. Indian agencies say the outfit is nothing but an offshoot of LeT. The outfit has claimed responsibility for the recent attacks on civilians in the Valley.

Investigators have said the TRF was linked to the Improvised Explosive Device weighing 5.5 kg, which was dropped using a drone in Jammu on June 27 as well as a twin-drone-based attack at Air Force Station there the same day.