Home / India News / NIA files chargesheet against 3 in suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh's case
india news

NIA files chargesheet against 3 in suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh's case

The conspiracy case involves terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Singh, then serving DSP, was arrested by the agency in January, 2020.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:35 PM IST
File photo of arrested J&K cop Davinder Singh.(PTI Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed chargesheet against People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para and two others in connection with a terror case in which suspended Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was arrested last year.

The conspiracy case involves terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Singh, then serving DSP, was arrested by the agency in January, 2020. He was granted bail by a Delhi court on June 19 last year.

The supplementary chargesheet against Para, Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo has been filed under section 120B of the IPC, sections 17, 18, 38, 39 & 40 of the UA (P) Act, and section 25 (1AA) of Arms Act and section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act in NIA Special Court Jammu, according to a press release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP