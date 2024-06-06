NIA files chargesheet against Goldy Brar in Karni Sena chief Gogamedi killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist, Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, and several other gangsters in connection with the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in December 2023. The NIA said it has arrested eight persons in the conspiracy to kill Gogamedi. (Representative file photo)

“NIA on Wednesday filed its chargesheet against 12 accused, including foreign-based designated individual terrorist Goldy Barar and several prominent gangsters, involved in the shocking murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Rajasthan on December 5, 2023,” said the federal agency in a statement.

The probe, it said, revealed the role of terrorist-gangster syndicate behind the killing of Gogamedi, who was shot dead in the living room of his house in Shyam Nagar colony in Jaipur. Two others - Naveen Shekhawat and Ajeet Singh - were killed on that day and Gogamedi’s gunman, Narender Singh, was injured.

The NIA said it has arrested eight persons in the conspiracy to kill Gogamedi.

Four others are still absconding, including gangsters Mahendra Kumar, Ravataram Swami alias Rohit Godara, and Virendra Charan, as well as Goldy Barar.

It has charged 12 persons belonging to Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, under various sections of Indian Penal Code, arms act and UAPA.

“NIA investigations have revealed that accused Rohit Godara was the mastermind who had hatched the murder conspiracy along with accused Virendra Charan, Goldy Brar and others. After the murder, Godara and Brar accepted the responsibility of the murder and used it to threaten and extort money from other individuals,” said the agency in its statement.

Two assialants - Rohit Rathore and Nitin - had received pistols along with several rounds and magazines for carrying out the attack.

Brar, deputy of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is also wanted for organising a hit on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, 2022, and then claiming responsibility for the same. He was declared as a “terrorist” under the unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA) by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in January this year.

Currently based in Brampton, Canada, Brar allegedly supervises activities of Bishnoi gang, besides assisting pro-Khalistan outfits such as Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in smuggling of weapons, drugs, targeting killings and recruitment of youngsters. Canada too has put Brar, who originally hails from Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, on its 25 most wanted persons list.

Indian agencies are in touch with Canadian authorities over extradition or deportation of Brar.