NIA files chargesheet against six persons in J&K’s drone recovery case

The national investigation agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against six persons related to a case in interception and recovery of drone of an under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) along with magnetic bombs from Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Investigations revealed that on directions of accused, Sajjad Gul, the Pakistani handler, he used to collect, receive and transport the weapons, dropped over drones to terrorists active in Kashmir valley for commission of terror activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the conspiracy of wage war against the Government of India,” the NIA stated in a release.

Also Read: Bihar: NIA files chargesheet against four in PFI case

The drone and UBGL ammunition were recovered from the Dhalli area in Kathua.

The case was initially registered as an FIR (first information report) on 29 May 2022 at PS Rajbagh, Kathua and re-registered by NIA on 30 July 2022.

The accused are chargesheeted under u/s 120B, 121A & 122 of IPC, sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act, 1967, sections 25(1)(a) & 25(1AA) of the Arms Act and sections 4 & 5 of the explosive substances act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further investigations are underway in the case, NIA added.