NIA files chargesheet against two in Mangaluru blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against two accused in the Islamic State (IS) sponsored pressure cooker blast that took place in Mangaluru in Karnataka in November last year.

One of the charge sheeted persons, Mohamed Shariq, had been carrying the pressure cooker IED in an auto-rickshaw when it exploded on November 19, 2022. Shariq himself got injured in the blast.

“He had planned to plant the IED at Kadri Manjunatha Temple, Mangaluru, with the aim to create terror among the Hindu community but the low intensify bomb accidentally exploded on the way,” NIA said on Wednesday in a statement.

The federal agency had taken over the probe in the blast on November 23, 2022, and Shariq was arrested along with his associate Syed Shariq in July this year.

The agency said that Shariq and Syed, along with an online handler, had planned the explosion as part of a conspiracy to establish Caliphate (Shariya Law).

“In pursuance of the conspiracy, Mohamed Shariq had prepared the pressure cooker IED and Syed Yasin had provided material support for the explosive. Mohammed Shariq had first come on the radar of security forces in November 2020 when he was arrested by the state police for pro-terror graffiti in Mangaluru city. He and his associates had put up the graffiti in support of the global terror outfit, the Islamic State (IS),” NIA statement said.

Subsequently, Shariq was also named in the Shivamogga Islamic State Conspiracy Case of 2022, in which so far 10 accused have been arrested.

Of these 10 arrested, nine, including Shariq and Syed Yasin, were chargesheeted on June 30 for radicalising and recruiting gullible Muslim youth, raising funds, and further conducting trial blast to further the anti-India activities of IS.

Islamic State for Khurasan Province (ISKP), earlier this year, in one of the editions of its propaganda magazine - ‘Voice of Khurasan’, had claimed the responsibility for the (October 2022) Coimbatore and Mangaluru blasts.

The 68-page issue of Voice of Khorasan, released by ISKP’s Al-Azaim Media Foundation, had asked its operatives in South India to wage a war against Hindus and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Do you not consider our attacks in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka (Bangalore) where our brothers took revenge for the honour of our religion and terrorised Kufar and its followers,” the magazine stated.