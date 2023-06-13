Gujarat ATS apprehends ISKP operative from Srinagar

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a man from Srinagar on Monday, suspecting his involvement with the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) module. On June 9, the ATS uncovered an ISKP module and took into custody three men from Porbandar. (Representative file image)

According to ATS officials, the arrest now brings the total number of individuals detained to five, which includes one woman.

Zubair Ahmed Munshi, a resident of Srinagar was taken to Ahmedabad on a transit remand, as stated by the ATS.

On June 9, the ATS uncovered an ISKP module and took into custody three men from Porbandar, along with a woman from Surat, all allegedly linked to ISKP.

The three men from Srinagar, along with the Surat resident, were charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

During the interrogation, it was discovered that Munshi was also a member of the ISKP module.

