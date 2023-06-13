Home / India News / Gujarat ATS apprehends ISKP operative from Srinagar

Gujarat ATS apprehends ISKP operative from Srinagar

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2023 09:17 AM IST

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a man from Srinagar on Monday, suspecting his involvement with the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) module.

On June 9, the ATS uncovered an ISKP module and took into custody three men from Porbandar. (Representative file image)
Zubair Ahmed Munshi, a resident of Srinagar was taken to Ahmedabad on a transit remand, as stated by the ATS.

IS module busted: 3 J&K youth among 4 held by Gujarat ATS from Porbandar

On June 9, the ATS uncovered an ISKP module and took into custody three men from Porbandar, along with a woman from Surat, all allegedly linked to ISKP.

The three men from Srinagar, along with the Surat resident, were charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

During the interrogation, it was discovered that Munshi was also a member of the ISKP module.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
