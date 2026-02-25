NIA arrests 2 more in Delhi Red Fort blast; 11 arrested so far

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two overground workers of terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) who were actively involved in the November 10, 2025 bomb blast near the Red Fort and had supplied weapons to the prime accused in the terror attack, the agency said on Wednesday. The blast occurred on the evening of November 10 when a Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort. Investigators said the vehicle was being driven by Dr. Nabi, a resident of Pulwama who worked at Faridabad’s Al-Falah University. (HT file photo/Sanjeev Verma) (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

The suspects were identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar, a resident of Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Srinagar.

So far, the federal anti-terror probe agency has arrested 11 persons in the Delhi blast, in which 12 people including the prime accused, Umer Un Nabi were killed.

According to an earlier assessment by agencies, the explosion was carried out in panic and desperation following a sweeping multi-state crackdown on what agencies have described as a “white-collar terror module.” In the days leading up to the blast, police forces in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and other states conducted a series of raids that led to the recovery of nearly 3,000 kg of explosives and other bomb-making materials.

“Ahangar were formally arrested by NIA for their active involvement in the conspiracy related to the Delhi blast. The duo had supplied the weapons to the prime accused in the Delhi blast case, investigations by NIA have revealed,” the agency said in a statement.

“NIA, which has been investigating the case with the aim of unveiling the complete conspiracy behind the dastardly terror act, found Zameer Ahmad and Tufail Ahmad to be active over ground workers (OGWs) of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit,” it added.

The agency said it has been working in coordination with J&K Police, Haryana Police and other agencies in this case.

“Investigations have further revealed that Zameer and Tufail were involved in the blast conspiracy, and were also a part of various other terror conspiracies. They were engaged in the collection of arms and ammunition, intended for use against the Indian State, NIA has further found through extensive investigation and examination of evidence”.

The conspiracy for the Delhi blast was masterminded by Umer, along with other accused persons - Muzammil Ganai, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Adeel Ahmed Rather, as well as five others who had provided shelter and logistical support to the main conspirators, according to the NIA. These nine men were arrested earlier from various locations in J&K and Haryana.