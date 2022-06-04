Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

NIA makes 3rd arrest in Nimtita blast case that left Trinamool minister injured


The National Investigation Agency arrested a man on Friday in connection with the Nimtita blast case, which had left a former West Bengal minister injured last year. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 03:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Kolkata: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a man on Friday in connection with the Nimtita blast case, which had left a former West Bengal minister injured just ahead of the assembly elections in 2021.

The accused has been identified as Isha Khan, a resident of Murshidabad district.

According to a statement issued by the probe agency, Khan had supplied the explosive, which was used to trigger the blast on February 17, 2021.

Jakir Hossain, then minister of state for labour in the Mamata Banerjee-administration, had suffered serious injuries when a bomb exploded on a railway platform at Nimtita station in Murshidabad. At least 21 others were injured in the blast.

The NIA took charge of the case in March 2021. This is the third arrest in the case. The agency had earlier arrested two other people in the same case – Abu Samad and Sahidul Islam.

The agency has already filed a charge-sheet against Samad and Islam. The duo has been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Substance Act and the Indian Penal Code.

“Further investigation in the case continues,” read the NIA’s statement.

