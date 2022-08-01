Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NIA questions Karnataka student in Uttar Pradesh madrasa

NIA questions Karnataka student in Uttar Pradesh madrasa

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 12:34 AM IST
According to sources, the student is adept at many languages and was allegedly in touch with a module of the Pakistan’s ISI via a social media app.
Saharanpur senior superintendent of police confirmed the student’s detention who was let off after eight hours of questioning. (HT archives)
ByPress Trust of India

Saharanpur (UP): A madrasa student from Karnataka, staying in Deoband of Saharanpur, was detained for questioning by a team of the National Investigation Agency on Sunday for suspected terror links.

Senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada confirmed the student’s detention who was let off after eight hours of questioning.

According to sources, the student is adept at many languages and was allegedly in touch with a module of the Pakistan’s ISI via a social media app.

Darul Uloom Deoband’s chief Abdul Kasim Nomani said that in the evening, the student was handed over to the authorities of Darul Uloom Deoband.

On June 23, a Rohingya student, Mujibullah, was arrested from Deoband.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP