NIA questions Karnataka student in Uttar Pradesh madrasa

Saharanpur (UP): A madrasa student from Karnataka, staying in Deoband of Saharanpur, was detained for questioning by a team of the National Investigation Agency on Sunday for suspected terror links.

Senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada confirmed the student’s detention who was let off after eight hours of questioning.

According to sources, the student is adept at many languages and was allegedly in touch with a module of the Pakistan’s ISI via a social media app.

Darul Uloom Deoband’s chief Abdul Kasim Nomani said that in the evening, the student was handed over to the authorities of Darul Uloom Deoband.

On June 23, a Rohingya student, Mujibullah, was arrested from Deoband.