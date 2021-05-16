NIA raids 4 places in Madurai for FB post propagating ISIS ideology

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at four places in Madurai in connection with its probe relating to incriminating Facebook posts by a suspect - Mohammad Iqbal. He is believed to be an extremist advocating the ideology of ISIS and Hizb-Ut- Tahrir, a fundamentalist organisation, the agency said in a statement.

The case was originally registered by the Tamil Nadu police last year for alleged incriminating posts on the social media platform. The central agency took over the investigation on April 15.

According to the statement issued by a NIA spokesperson, “Investigation has revealed that the posts on the Facebook page ‘Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street’ were uploaded by accused Iqbal for denigrating a particular community. The posts were designed to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”.

Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar, a resident of Kazimar Street, Madurai, was arrested on December 2 by the local police and is currently in judicial custody.

The places searched on Sunday include localities of Kazimar Street, K Pudur, Pethaniyapuram and Mehaboob Palayam in Madurai.

During the search, 16 digital devices including a laptop, hard disks, mobile phones, memory cards, SIMs, pen drives and many other incriminating books/pamphlets/documents have been recovered; said NIA.