NIA raids 9 locations in Srinagar in case linked to terror activities

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Neeraj Chauhan
Apr 22, 2024 10:03 AM IST

NIA personnel conducted raids at nine locations in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday in a case linked to terror activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday launched a widespread operation and raided at least nine locations across Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir as part of dismantling terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-backed terror outfits, including Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda within the country.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at nine locations in Srinagar(ANI)
Newly formed organisations, including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF are under the scanner in the case.

Personnel from security forces were deployed at the locations while NIA sleuths conducted the raid.

The NIA had registered the case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) suo moto in June 2022 to probe the involvement of the cadres, over ground workers (OGWs) and other suspects of the new outfits in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunition to spread terror, violence and subversion in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigative agency probe has so far revealed that Pakistan-based operatives were using social media platforms to promote terror, and were also using drones to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir Valley.

This is a developing story

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

