NIA reaches Amritsar to begin probe into Sudhir Suri murder

Amritsar: A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday started its probe into the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Punjab’s Amritsar, police said.

“The team has visited the city. The team members are expected to question the arrested accused, besides visiting the crime spot,” said a senior police officer from Amritsar commissionerate, requesting anonymity.

Manik Suri, son of the deceased leader, on Saturday claimed that the attack on his father was pre-planned.

“There was a threat call the night before the incident. My father received a call from the UK (United Kingdom),” Manik told reporters. “The caller introduced himself as Amritpal Singh and said he was sending some men and that his “deal is done”… It was planned, four bullets hit him.”

On Saturday, the family of Suri refused to cremate the body till he was given a martyr status and Amritpal Singh’s name was added to the first information report (FIR). However, after a long meeting with deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudhan and police commissioner Arun Pal Singh, they agreed to cremate the body at 12 noon on Sunday.

A garment shop owner, Sandeep Singh (31), who opened fire at Suri, has been arrested and sent to seven-day police custody.

A day after the murder, a video clip purportedly showing accused Singh and his son meeting radical outfit Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh has also surfaced. An officer requesting anonymity said the video was shot on October 29 when Amritpal visited Amritsar.