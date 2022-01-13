NIA takes over Ludhiana court blast probe

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday took over the probe into December 23 Ludhiana court blast, in which the alleged bomber Gagandeep Singh was killed while six people were injured.

A senior official said on Thursday they took over the probe from Punjab police after the ministry of home affairs issued the notification.

Initial investigations carried out by the Punjab police pointed to the role of Khalistani groups.

Till now, the central anti-terror probe agency was informally assisting Punjab police in the probe for the past three weeks. Several inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail are learnt to have been interrogated as Gagandeep Singh, a dismissed police officer, was lodged there last year in a drug-related case.

It is suspected that Gagandeep Singh came in touch with several Khalistani members in the prison including Ranjeet Singh Cheeta and Sukhwinder Boxer, who allegedly have links with Pakistani spy agency, ISI.

NIA will also investigate the role of groups operating from other countries including Pakistan as it has the mandate to carry out investigations abroad and has a good database on Khalistani networks.

Gagandeep Singh was dismissed from service in 2019 in connection with a drugs case and spent two years in jail. He was released in September this year.

After the blast, he was identified on the basis of technical evidence including mobile location and later his family too recognized his body.

Initial reports also suggested that banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is behind the blast after a key member of the group - Jaswinder Singh Multani was detained by German police on December 28 from Erfurt.

However, the central agencies are yet to find any direct evidence about Multani’s involvement in the Ludhiana bomb blast but officials refused to rule anything out.

Multani was earlier under investigation for terror-related incidents in Punjab in 2021 apart from allegedly sending consignments of weapons, explosives, drugs, pistols, and hand grenades with the help of Pakistan-based operatives. A close associate of US-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Multani is known as an expert in radicalising Sikh youth to take part in extremist activities.

A separate first information report (FIR) filed by NIA against Multani on December 30 stated that he was “in touch with an ISI operative Jibran and Pakistan-based smuggling network members Rana Taseem, Imran and others, and is actively pursuing a conspiracy to carry out attacks in Mumbai and other parts of India, with support of his Punjab-based associates under the instruction of ISI.”

Some of Multani’s associates named in the NIA case include - Jagdish Singh Bhura of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), deputy chief of KZF Gurmeet Singh, who is also associated with SFJ, Ranjeet Singh Pakhoke of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), Sukhdev Singh Heran and Hardeep Singh Nijjar of Babbar Khalsa International, and KTF members Paramjit Singh Pamma and Ranjeet Singh Neeta.