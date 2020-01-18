e-paper
Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / India News / NIA takes over probe into J&K DSP Davinder Singh’s terror links

NIA takes over probe into J&K DSP Davinder Singh’s terror links

Davinder Singh was intercepted when he was travelling on the national highway to Jammu along with two Hizbul Mujahideen commanders.

india Updated: Jan 18, 2020 10:19 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took over the probe involving Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took over the probe involving Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh(PTI File Photo )
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe involving Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh who was caught with two terrorists on January 10.

On Thursday, the Union home ministry had asked the NIA to start the probe into Singh’s case to take a hard and close look at his involvement with terror groups.

Davinder Singh was intercepted when he was travelling on the national highway to Jammu along with two Hizbul Mujahideen commanders, according to the security establishment. A third man arrested with them is said to be a lawyer.

Singh, suspected of going rogue, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, or UAPA, the anti-terror law.

On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped him of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry. According to an official order, the officer’s act amounted to disloyalty and brought the force into disrepute.

The preliminary probe has indicated that this was not the first time that Davinder escorted the two terrorists through the counter-insurgency grid in Kashmir valley. Since was suspended after his arrest.

