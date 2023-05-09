NIA targets new offshoots of Pak-backed terror outfits in extensive J&K raids

In a fresh crackdown on Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive searches in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting cadres, hybrid terrorists, and Overground Workers (OGWs) associated with newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of major banned Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits.

Anantnag: Security personnel stands guard outside a property during a search by officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), at Srigufwara village in Anantnag district, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.(PTI)

The raids, part of an ongoing terror conspiracy case, continued until late in the evening. Multiple locations in Anantnag, Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, and Baramulla districts of Kashmir, as well as in Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar districts of Jammu, were the focus of the operation.

The NIA has been investigating the activities of recently established terrorist groups, including "The Resistance Front (TRF)," "United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (UL J&K)," "Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH)," "Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF)," Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, among others. These outfits are known to have affiliations with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, and similar organizations.

Carried out at a total of 16 locations (12 in the Kashmir Valley and four in the Jammu division), the raids were part of the NIA's efforts to probe the activities of OGWs and cadres supporting these emerging terror outfits.

“These cadres and workers have been found involved in collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, drugs and small weapons, as well as in spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K," the central probe agency said in a statement.

"Investigations have further revealed that Pak-based operatives were using drones to deliver weapons, bombs, drugs etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley,” it added.

Earlier on May 2, the NIA conducted raids at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the seizure of incriminating materials and digital devices in connection with the same terror conspiracy case. The NIA had suo motu registered the case on June 21, 2022, following the discovery of a conspiracy involving both physical and cyberspace activities by proscribed terrorist organizations. The objective of the conspiracy was to carry out violent terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir using sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms. The plans are part of a larger conspiracy by the terrorist groups to commit terror acts in association with local youths and overground workers to create communal disharmony in the Union Territory, the official said.

