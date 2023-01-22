NIA team visits Narwal blasts site in Jammu, collects samples

A team of officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday visited Jammu city’s Narwal area, where two blasts, about 20 minutes apart, left nine people injured, one of them critically, on Saturday.

The NIA team, which reached the spot at 9.30am, collected some samples and talked to senior police officials at the site of the blasts. They were also accompanied by senior army officers. The team remained at the site for nearly an hour.

It may be stated here that the Jammu police detained six suspects on Saturday in connection with the twin blasts.

The two back-to-back blasts ripped two vehicles—a Chevrolet car and a junked SUV— on Saturday at 11.10am and 11.30am respectively.

Police suspected that either powerful sticky bombs or IEDs were used by the subversive elements.

No terror outfits have so far claimed responsibility of the blasts.

The twin blasts occurred amid a heightened security alert in view of the Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

On Saturday, a team of State Investigation Team (SIA) had visited the site of the blasts.

The area is still under a security cordon and a massive sanitisation operation is underway.

While the twin blasts in Narwal, an auto market, had left nine people injured on Saturday, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a police constable was injured in Jammu’s Bajalta in Sidhra area in another blast in a dumper.

“Around 11.30pm, an explosion was reported beneath a dumper at Bajalta Morh in which constable Surinder Singh suffered minor burn injuries. Police registered a case under Section 3 of Explosives Act at Nagrota police station,” said a police officer.

Investigations have been initiated, he added. The officer ruled out any terror angle in Bajalta incident.

Amid spike in terror attacks in Jammu region, the Army’s Nagrota based White Knight Corps held a joint intelligence and security conference Rajouri to review the prevailing internal situation based on the assessments of participating agencies.

General Officer Commanding (Ace of Spades Division) Maj Gen YS Ahlawat and General Officer Commanding (Romeo Force) Maj Gen Trivedi chaired the meeting that was attended, among others, by Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajouri-Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal.

“A Joint Intelligence & Security Conference by #IndianArmy with @crpfindia, @BSF_India, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence Agencies was held at #Rajouri to review the prevailing internal situation based on the assessments of the participating agencies,” White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

Rajouri’s Dhangri village was rocked by two back to back terror attacks on January 1 and 2 that left seven people dead and 14 injured.

