Home / India News / NIA team visits Narwal blasts site in Jammu, collects samples

NIA team visits Narwal blasts site in Jammu, collects samples

india news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 04:47 PM IST

The NIA team were accompanied by senior police and army officials and they remained at the blasts site for nearly an hour on Saturday morning

The NIA team at the bast site in Jammu’s Narwal area on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
The NIA team at the bast site in Jammu’s Narwal area on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

A team of officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday visited Jammu city’s Narwal area, where two blasts, about 20 minutes apart, left nine people injured, one of them critically, on Saturday.

The NIA team, which reached the spot at 9.30am, collected some samples and talked to senior police officials at the site of the blasts. They were also accompanied by senior army officers. The team remained at the site for nearly an hour.

It may be stated here that the Jammu police detained six suspects on Saturday in connection with the twin blasts.

The two back-to-back blasts ripped two vehicles—a Chevrolet car and a junked SUV— on Saturday at 11.10am and 11.30am respectively.

Police suspected that either powerful sticky bombs or IEDs were used by the subversive elements.

No terror outfits have so far claimed responsibility of the blasts.

The twin blasts occurred amid a heightened security alert in view of the Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

On Saturday, a team of State Investigation Team (SIA) had visited the site of the blasts.

The area is still under a security cordon and a massive sanitisation operation is underway.

While the twin blasts in Narwal, an auto market, had left nine people injured on Saturday, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a police constable was injured in Jammu’s Bajalta in Sidhra area in another blast in a dumper.

“Around 11.30pm, an explosion was reported beneath a dumper at Bajalta Morh in which constable Surinder Singh suffered minor burn injuries. Police registered a case under Section 3 of Explosives Act at Nagrota police station,” said a police officer.

Investigations have been initiated, he added. The officer ruled out any terror angle in Bajalta incident.

Amid spike in terror attacks in Jammu region, the Army’s Nagrota based White Knight Corps held a joint intelligence and security conference Rajouri to review the prevailing internal situation based on the assessments of participating agencies.

General Officer Commanding (Ace of Spades Division) Maj Gen YS Ahlawat and General Officer Commanding (Romeo Force) Maj Gen Trivedi chaired the meeting that was attended, among others, by Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajouri-Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal.

“A Joint Intelligence & Security Conference by #IndianArmy with @crpfindia, @BSF_India, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence Agencies was held at #Rajouri to review the prevailing internal situation based on the assessments of the participating agencies,” White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

Rajouri’s Dhangri village was rocked by two back to back terror attacks on January 1 and 2 that left seven people dead and 14 injured.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out