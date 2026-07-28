NIA to take over Nagaland IED blast case that killed one Assam Rifles soldier

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been entrusted to take over the investigation of the suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Nagaland’s Chümoukedima district on July 13 that claimed the life of one Assam Rifles soldier and injured four others.

The state government will coordinate with the NIA in the handover process. (Representative Photo)

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In a statement on Tuesday, the Nagaland police headquarters (PHQ) said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) communicated the development to the state government.

“The Central government taking the opinion that a scheduled offence under the National Investigation Agency Act 2008 has been committed in the instant case, and in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 6(5) read with Section 8 of the National Investigation Agency Act 2008, has directed the NIA to take over the investigation of the aforesaid case, having regard to the gravity of the offence and its national security implications,” the statement said.

The state government will coordinate with the NIA in the handover process, the state PHQ added.

People familiar with the matter said the investigation revealed involvement of “underground elements,” which led to the MHA directing the NIA to take over the case.

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{{^usCountry}} The blast occurred near Shokhuvi Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC&S) in Khopanala under Chümoukedima district. Preliminary assessment by the police indicated that the suspected IED was kept in an autorickshaw parked on the roadside and had exploded as some AR personnel were passing by it on a mini pick-up truck, resulting in the death of a jawan and injuring others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The blast occurred near Shokhuvi Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC&S) in Khopanala under Chümoukedima district. Preliminary assessment by the police indicated that the suspected IED was kept in an autorickshaw parked on the roadside and had exploded as some AR personnel were passing by it on a mini pick-up truck, resulting in the death of a jawan and injuring others. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident and assured that those responsible would be identified and brought to justice. “We will not allow such acts to threaten the peace and security of our people,” Rio posted on X.