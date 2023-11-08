Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / NIA carries out nationwide raids over human trafficking cases

NIA carries out nationwide raids over human trafficking cases

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Nov 08, 2023 10:29 AM IST

NIA has a specialised anti-human trafficking probe unit which looks at cases that have international ramifications

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids across eight states and two Union Territories in connection with certain human trafficking cases registered by it, people familiar with the development informed.

The raids are being conducted in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The federal agency last month arrested a person - Mohammad Imran Khan - from Tamil Nadu in connection with the illegal stay of some Sri Lankan nationals in India. However, it isn’t known if Wednesday’s raids were linked to this case.

Officials cited above said details of the ongoing raids will be shared later.

NIA has a specialised anti-human trafficking probe unit which looks at cases that have international ramifications.

Earlier, in 2022, it investigated the trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims into Indian territory and settling them here with forged documents.

