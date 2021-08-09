NIA raids on Jamaat-e-Islami Centre’s self goal, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused the Centre of “waging a war” against Jammu and Kashmir, saying the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) were a self goal by the government.

“(The) NIA raids on Jamaat is emblematic of GOI waging a war against its so-called ‘integral part’. Instead of fighting an ideology with a better idea it is crushing contrarian thought with an iron fist,” she said in a tweet.

The NIA on Sunday raided 56 locations linked to the alleged members of the banned JeI group across 14 districts in J&K as part of its probe in an alleged terror funding case, the agency said in a statement.

Mufti said such “oppressive” measures may seem to work temporarily. “But in the long run it will prove to be counterproductive. The gulf between J&K and the rest of the country widens with every passing day. It is a self goal,” she said.

The Centre banned the JeI for five years after the Pulwama attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops were killed, under anti-terror laws on the grounds that it was “in close touch” with terror outfits and was likely to “escalate secessionist movement” in the region.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the ministry of home affairs in February 2019, months before the special status of J&K was revoked and the region split into two Union Territories.

The NIA searches on Sunday covered the premises of JeI office bearers, members and also offices of trusts purportedly run by the outfit.

The NIA added that during the searches held across all the districts of Kashmir and four districts of Jammu “various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects”.