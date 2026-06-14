'Nice to have met you in Nice': PM Modi's X exchange in France with Macron after 'productive' first leg of meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed delight over meeting French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his visit to Nice, where both leaders inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a selfie with PM Modi on X.(X/Emmanuel Macron)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to X, PM Modi lauded the meeting in Nice and said he was looking forward to their meetings in Evian and Paris. PM Modi, Macron and global leaders will attend the G7 Summit at Evian.

"Nice to have met you in Nice. A productive first leg indeed. The India-France partnership will keep scaling new heights," PM Modi said in a post on X, adding, “See you in Evian and Paris.”

Nice to have met you in Nice. A productive first leg indeed. The India-France partnership will keep scaling new heights.



See you in Evian and Paris…@EmmanuelMacron https://t.co/N84iSN7aDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister's remark came in response to a social media post by French President Macron, where he shared a selfie with Modi. The French leader wrote a caption: "Nice!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister's remark came in response to a social media post by French President Macron, where he shared a selfie with Modi. The French leader wrote a caption: "Nice!" {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In an earlier post, PM Modi referred to French President as his friend even as he lauded the close bilateral relations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an earlier post, PM Modi referred to French President as his friend even as he lauded the close bilateral relations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I’m grateful to my friend, President Macron for taking part in ‘Bharat Innovates.’ He shared valuable points during his speech earlier today. India and France will keep working closely when it comes to tech and innovation," PM Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I’m grateful to my friend, President Macron for taking part in ‘Bharat Innovates.’ He shared valuable points during his speech earlier today. India and France will keep working closely when it comes to tech and innovation," PM Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the inauguration of Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice, the PM said the India and France have connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration and shared vision. During the event, both the leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake during their meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the inauguration of Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice, the PM said the India and France have connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration and shared vision. During the event, both the leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake during their meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"There are some relations which are driven by shared vision, along with shared interest. The relation between France and India is like that. In this relation, there is connection as well as conviction. In this relation, there is innovation and inspiration. In this relation, there is shared values and shared vision," PM Modi said at the inaugural event.

In the ongoing tour, Modi will also attend the G-7 Summit, where he is scheduled to meet US President Trump and other world leaders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON