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'Nice to have met you in Nice': PM Modi's X exchange in France with Macron after 'productive' first leg of meeting

PM Modi lauded the meeting in Nice and said he was looking forward to their meetings in Evian and Paris.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 10:47 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed delight over meeting French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his visit to Nice, where both leaders inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a selfie with PM Modi on X.(X/Emmanuel Macron)

Taking to X, PM Modi lauded the meeting in Nice and said he was looking forward to their meetings in Evian and Paris. PM Modi, Macron and global leaders will attend the G7 Summit at Evian.

"Nice to have met you in Nice. A productive first leg indeed. The India-France partnership will keep scaling new heights," PM Modi said in a post on X, adding, “See you in Evian and Paris.”

"There are some relations which are driven by shared vision, along with shared interest. The relation between France and India is like that. In this relation, there is connection as well as conviction. In this relation, there is innovation and inspiration. In this relation, there is shared values and shared vision," PM Modi said at the inaugural event.

In the ongoing tour, Modi will also attend the G-7 Summit, where he is scheduled to meet US President Trump and other world leaders.

 
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