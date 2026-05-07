Nida Khan, key accused in sexual harassment case at TCS Nashik, arrested: Police

Nida Khan, a key accused in the alleged sexual exploitation and religious coercion case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO in Nashik, was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Nashik Police said.

Nida Khan is one of the key accused in alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion case linked to TCS' Nashik branch. (HT file photo)

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Notably, Khan is among eight people named in the case linked to alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion at the Nashik BPO. Seven accused had already been arrested earlier, while Khan had managed to avoid arrest till now. All eight employees have been suspended.

What’s the case against her?

Earlier this week, a court rejected Nida Khan’s anticipatory bail plea. Investigation agencies opposed her request for relief, saying they had found key leads in the matter and that questioning her was necessary for the probe.

In one of the complaints filed at Devlali police station, a woman accused Khan of hurting her religious sentiments.

The complainant also accused her co-worker Danish Shaikh of sexually exploiting her on the promise of marriage. Another accused, Tausif Attar, was named in allegations of sexual harassment, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

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{{^usCountry}} During court proceedings, the prosecution said the complainant had claimed Khan changed her name to “Haniya” and assured her of a job in Malaysia. It further alleged that Khan repeatedly encouraged the complainant to convert her religion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During court proceedings, the prosecution said the complainant had claimed Khan changed her name to “Haniya” and assured her of a job in Malaysia. It further alleged that Khan repeatedly encouraged the complainant to convert her religion. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The prosecution also told the court that Khan allegedly warned the complainant that refusing to convert would bring misfortune to her family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prosecution also told the court that Khan allegedly warned the complainant that refusing to convert would bring misfortune to her family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Special Investigation Team, Khan had allegedly taught the complainant how to offer namaz and wear a hijab at her residence. The SIT also said she installed Islamic applications on the complainant’s phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Special Investigation Team, Khan had allegedly taught the complainant how to offer namaz and wear a hijab at her residence. The SIT also said she installed Islamic applications on the complainant’s phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Special Investigation Team also alleged that Khan shared religious material with the complainant after installing the applications on her mobile phone. What we know about Nida Khan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Special Investigation Team also alleged that Khan shared religious material with the complainant after installing the applications on her mobile phone. What we know about Nida Khan {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Nida’s father had said that she was staying in Mumbai. He also said that she is pregnant and expecting her first child.

Nida got married last year and later shifted to Mumbai to live with her husband.

Her family had also said that, contrary to reports circulating on television and social media, Khan was not employed in the BPO’s human resources department. Instead they said she worked as a telecaller in the sales team, as per the report.

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