Night curfew in Jammu amid rising Covid-19 positivity rate

The administration in Jammu has imposed a night curfew from Wednesday in the wake of an increasing positivity rate in Covid-19 cases in the region.

The curfew would be in place from 10pm to 6am and violation of the same would invite strict action, a senior official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken during a review meeting of the district disaster management authority (DDMA) on the pandemic situation in the city, said district magistrate Anshul Garg.

It was decided that immediate measures were required as the positivity rate had increased by 0.2 per cent recently, he added.

"In view of increasing positivity rate in Jammu, DDMA imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from 17th November (Wednesday) onwards," Garg said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He also advised people living in the city to follow all standard operation procedures in place to contain the spread of the viral disease and get fully vaccinated.

All station house officers and tehsildars shall ensure that announcements are made on public address systems to make people aware of the new development, an order issued by the district magistrate added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The current active case count of Jammu and Kashmir stood at 1,517, while the total death toll reached 4,453. So far, 3,28,318 have been cured from the disease.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON