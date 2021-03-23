Night curfew returns to Odisha’s Malkangiri district after 3 months

Authorities in Odisha’s southern district of Malkangiri clamped night curfew on Monday between March 23 and 31 to stop the spread of Covid-19 in view of a series of upcoming festivals.

It is for the first time in three months that night curfew has been reimposed in the district.

Though Malkangiri has no active Covid-19 cases currently and did not report any new positive cases on Monday, district collector Yeddula Vijay imposed the night curfew in view of the Bada Yatra, Dola Jatra and Holi festivities in different parts of the district. The order issued by the district administration said no one can venture out of their homes between 9 pm and 6 am for the next nine days except for essential activities.

The night curfew order came on a day Odisha reported 146 new Covid-19 cases, its single-day highest in the last two months with Bhubaneswar’s premier B-school Xavier Institute of Management reporting 45 cases.

“The institute has been sealed and close watch is being maintained. All the 45 positive cases are asymptomatic and all of them had travelled to Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu recently,” said special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradip Jena.

Jena, who reviewed the preparedness of the state government to tackle rising infections, on Monday asked all district collectors and superintendents of police to strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines in marketplaces, malls and other commercial establishments across the state.

The SRC said already restrictions have been clamped in the state for Holi and Dola Purnima this weekend. “We do not want to unnecessarily clamp restrictions but if the situation needs, we will take an appropriate call,” said Jena hinting at a possibility of a lockdown once again.

The SRC said panchayati raj institution (PRI) members like sarpanch, ward members and panchayat samiti members as well as anganwadi workers would be deployed in the fight against Covid resurgence. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik is expected to review the situation on Tuesday.

The detection of the large number of cases from XIMB prompted the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials to restrict the participation of people in Dola Purnima. In an order, the BMC said a maximum of 6 people would be allowed to take part in Dolajatra. All six must wear masks.

In Ganjam district, which had become a Covid hotspot in July-August last year, the administration made RT-PCR test report compulsory for people visiting the district from places like Surat.

Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said entry into the district will be allowed only to people with health-related issues. Those without RT-PCR reports will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine for seven days.

“As festivals like Danda Nacha and Yatras are approaching, residents of Ganjam district who are settled outside Odisha for jobs or business will return to their homes. Therefore, I request the concerned organisers not to invite them for the festivals. I also urge the non-resident Odias not to visit the district only to participate in these festivals,” appealed Kulange, warning that if the district administration received reports of devotees coming to the district from outside stations for Danda Yatra, the celebrations will be cancelled.

He said that lockdown and shutdown situations may return to the district if safety precautions are not followed by citizens.