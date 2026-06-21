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Nihangs take Sikh devotee hostage in Rudraprayag gurdwara, demand release of 4 arrested in Karnaprayag clash

This group is demaning release of four Nihangs arrested in connection with a clash that reportedly began after a heated spat over parking in Karnaprayag.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 09:46 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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A group of Nihangs have allegedly taken a Sikh devotee hostage on the terrace of a gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, demanding the release of four members of the sect who were arrested following violence in Karnaprayag on June 16.

Nihangs atop a gurdwara in Rudraprayag demand release of four sect members arrested after the Chamoli clash.(PTI)

Police officials were attempting to negotiate with the Nihangs, assuring them that no action will be taken against them and that they will be given safe passage back to Punjab if they release the devotee, according to PTI. However, the group has not responded to these assurances, till the time of reporting.

The gurdwara is located in the Nagrasu area, between Rudraprayag and Gauchar on the Badrinath highway.

Also Read | ‘Swords not for offensive purposes’: Hemkund Sahib Trust chairperson after clash

Sardar Beant Singh, who built the Nagrasu gurdwara, told reporters that a group of six Nihangs arrived at the shrine on Saturday evening and asked for 50-60 rooms, claiming that an equal number of Sikhs were expected to arrive from Punjab to hold a demonstration against the arrest of four Nihangs in the June 16 incident.

The six Nihangs who arrived at the Nagrasu gurdwara had reportedly come from Mohali to stage a sit-in protest on Sunday against what they described as "one-sided action" by the authorities in the Karnaprayag incident.

(With PTI inputs)

 
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