Dowry victim Nikki Bhati's father refutes similar charge by his daughter-in-law: ‘Our doors are open’

The father of Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida over dowry demands, has reacted to similar allegations of harassment leveled against him and his family by his estranged daughter-in-law. Bhikari Singh, father of Nikki Bhati, allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands, speaks to the media, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.(PTI)

Meenakshi, who married Bhikhari Singh Payla's son and Nikki's brother Rohit Payla in 2016, has alleged she was harassed for dowry by Nikki’s family.

She has claimed that her father had already given a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and 31 tola gold at the time of her marriage, but they demanded a Scorpio SUV. She has also alleged that she was targeted by Nikki and her sister Kanchan too.

“My in-laws used to beat me for dowry. I used to run away to my village. They never allowed me to keep a mobile phone. Rohit used to stay out of his home for three months. I spent nine years there, but for the last 14 months I have been at my own home,” she told ANI.

In response, Bhikhari Singh Payla refuted the allegations, saying that he has evidence and that the doors of their house were open for Meenakshi.

"My son (Rohit Payla) never lifted his hand on her (daughter-in-law). Does it ever happen that a family comes to drop their daughter (his daughter-in-law) off at home and attack her family? I have all the evidence. Our doors are always open for her (daughter-in-law)," he told ANI.

Earlier, the Greater Noida Police also denied Meenakshi's allegations, saying no such evidence has emerged so far. “If they can provide a case number, we will check it in our records. As of now, no such evidence has come to the fore,” ADCP Sudhir Kumar told HT.

Another senior police officer also maintained that “media trial is hampering our investigation".

“Instead of revealing such evidence before the media, people can approach the police with facts,” the officer said.