Nine inmates test positive as Covid-19 cluster found in Nagpur jail

The Nagpur Central Jail has been witnessing a resurgence of the Covid-19 infection with as many as nine jail inmates testing positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Swati Sathe, the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Nagpur circle, said that all precautionary measures, including following Covid-19 norms, have been initiated in the central jail in view of the impending fourth wave of the virus. The prisoners have mild symptoms and have been quarantined inside the jail premises, she said.

With the increasing number of infections, several jail inmates had undergone Covid-19 tests a couple of days back. Of the samples collected, nine tested coronavirus positive. Subsequently, the contact tracing of those infected was initiated by the jail authorities.

In another separate development, Mumbai gangster Arun Gawli, who was infected with Covid-19 in 2021, was given parole by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court. Gangster-turned-politician Gawli, currently serving a life sentence in the Nagpur Central Jail in connection with a murder case, was granted parole due to his wife’s ill-health. Gawli’s application for grant of parole was rejected by the Divisional Commissioner citing an adverse police report making objection to his release alleging that he is a historysheeter and his release on parole may create law and order problems in Mumbai ahead of the municipal corporation elections.

A division bench of the Bombay high court, comprising Justice S B Shukre and Justice G A Sanap, allowed the writ petition filed by Arun Gawli. The Mumbai gangster has been asked to report to Agripada police station in Mumbai after getting parole. “We have not received the high court verdict so far. Probably we will get it on Monday and he will be released on parole subsequently,” DIG prison, Sathe further said.