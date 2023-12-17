Nine killed after blast at solar explosive company in Maharashtra's Nagpur
The blast took place at the Solar Explosive Company in Nagpur's Bazargaon village.
Nine people were killed in a blast at Solar Explosive Company in Nagpur's Bazargaon village, ANI reported.
Superintendent of Police Nagpur (Rural) Harsh Poddar said that the incident took place at the time of packing in the cast booster plant.
More details awaited.
