Nine people were killed in a blast at Solar Explosive Company in Nagpur's Bazargaon village, ANI reported.

Nine killed after blast at solar explosive company in Maharashtra's Nagpur.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Superintendent of Police Nagpur (Rural) Harsh Poddar said that the incident took place at the time of packing in the cast booster plant.

More details awaited.

