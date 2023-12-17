Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nine killed after blast at solar explosive company in Maharashtra's Nagpur

ByHT News Desk
Dec 17, 2023 11:25 AM IST

The blast took place at the Solar Explosive Company in Nagpur's Bazargaon village.

Nine people were killed in a blast at Solar Explosive Company in Nagpur's Bazargaon village, ANI reported.

Nine killed after blast at solar explosive company in Maharashtra's Nagpur.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Superintendent of Police Nagpur (Rural) Harsh Poddar said that the incident took place at the time of packing in the cast booster plant.

More details awaited.

