Nine killed after tempo rams into milk tanker in Karnataka’s Hassan district

Nine people, including four children, were killed and five were injured after a tempo traveller they were travelling in rammed into a milk tanker near Karnataka’s Hassan district on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The tempo traveller with 14 people inside rammed into the milk tanker, which was coming from the opposite direction, at Gandhi Nagara village on Shimoga-Arasikere National Highway 69 at around 10.50pm on Saturday, Arasikere rural police inspector Raghavendra Prakash said.

As the tempo traveller turned turtle, it was hit by a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus which was behind. The tempo traveller was ultimately sandwiched between the tanker and the bus, the inspector said.

Nine people, all residents of Hallikere village in Arasikere taluk, were killed in the accident. The deceased were on their way home after offering prayers at Hasanambe temple in Dharmasthala, Prakash said.

The deceased were identified as Leelavati (50), Chaitra (33), Samarth (10), Dimpy (12), Tanmay (10), Dhruva (2), Vandana (20), Doddaiah (60) and Bharati (50).

The inspector said one person sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru. While two people, including the driver of the tempo traveller, are undergoing treatment at Hassan Institute of Medical Science, the remaining two have been admitted to Arasikere government hospital.

Eye witnesses said the milk tanker was trying to overtake another bus when it crashed into the tempo traveller.

A case at Arasikere rural police station under section 279 (rash driving or riding) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver of the milk tanker, who is absconding, Prakash said. Efforts are on to nab the driver, he added.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over the incident and said adequate compensation will be given to families of the deceased. Arrangements will be made for proper treatment of the injured, he said.

“It is extremely sad that 9 people have died in a terrible road accident in Arasikere of Hassan district yesterday. May the departed souls rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who hails from the district, said the victims were all from the same family and were returning to their native village after visiting some holy places.

The accident led to immense traffic along the area for more than an hour.