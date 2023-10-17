Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nine killed in twin blasts at firecracker factories in Tamil Nadu

ANI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 17, 2023 05:25 PM IST

Explosions at firecracker factories in Virudhunagar district result in multiple casualties.

As many as nine people were killed in two different blasts that ripped through firecracker factories in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on Tuesday, police officials said.

Second explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Kammapatti village of Virudhunagar district.(ANI)

The first explosion reportedly took place in Virudhunagar district and fire department officials were sent to the spot.

A second explosion took place in yet another unit in Kammapatti village in the same district.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

tamil nadu blast explosion
