Nine killed in twin blasts at firecracker factories in Tamil Nadu
ANI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Explosions at firecracker factories in Virudhunagar district result in multiple casualties.
As many as nine people were killed in two different blasts that ripped through firecracker factories in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on Tuesday, police officials said.
The first explosion reportedly took place in Virudhunagar district and fire department officials were sent to the spot.
A second explosion took place in yet another unit in Kammapatti village in the same district.
More details are awaited.
Further investigation is underway.
