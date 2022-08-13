Nine more judges appointed to Allahabad high court

The central government on Friday notified the appointment of nine additional judges to the Allahabad high court. All of them belong to the higher judicial service (HJS).

The nine judicial officers include Renu Agarwal, Mohd Azhar Husain Idrisi, Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, Jyotsna Sharma, Mayank Kumar Jain, Shiv Shanker Prasad, Gajendra Kumar, Surendra Singh-1 and Nalin Kumar Srivastava.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, their names were recommended by the collegium of the Supreme Court on July 19, 2022.

At present, the Allahabad high court is functioning with 91 judges with a vacancy of 69 judges. The sanctioned strength is of 160 judges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON