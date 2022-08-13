Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nine more judges appointed to Allahabad high court

Updated on Aug 13, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Earlier, their names were recommended by the collegium of the Supreme Court on July 19, 2022. At present, the Allahabad high court is functioning with 91 judges with a vacancy of 69 judges. The sanctioned strength is of 160 judges.
The central government on Friday notified the appointment of nine additional judges to the Allahabad high court. All of them belong to the higher judicial service (HJS). (Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The central government on Friday notified the appointment of nine additional judges to the Allahabad high court. All of them belong to the higher judicial service (HJS).

The nine judicial officers include Renu Agarwal, Mohd Azhar Husain Idrisi, Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, Jyotsna Sharma, Mayank Kumar Jain, Shiv Shanker Prasad, Gajendra Kumar, Surendra Singh-1 and Nalin Kumar Srivastava.

Earlier, their names were recommended by the collegium of the Supreme Court on July 19, 2022.

At present, the Allahabad high court is functioning with 91 judges with a vacancy of 69 judges. The sanctioned strength is of 160 judges.

