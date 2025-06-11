NIOS plans to launch AI chat bots, mentor-mentee app to help students

New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is planning to launch Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots in languages and a mentor-mentee based app to help students by 2027, open board chairperson Pankaj Arora said on Wednesday. NIOS said they are planning to bring chatbots in different languages to help students get resolutions of their queries in their own languages.

“Open schooling in future integrates its functioning with AI...We are developing AI-driver learner resource centre to provide virtual mentors to every student. It will be very useful for students coming from remote areas and marginalised background,” said Arora while addressing the event on the first day of the two-days academic consultation meet on “education without walls in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,”

“We are also planning to introduce a mentor-mentee model-based app for our students. We want to bring virtual mentors for students from whom they can discuss their course materials and other questions. We are aiming to launch both by 2027, but we are hoping that we will bring both of them very early,” he told HT.