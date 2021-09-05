Nipah death in Kerala: Symptoms, prevention, treatment. All you need to know

After a 12-year-old boy died of Nipah near Kozhikode in Kerala and two health workers exhibited symptoms of the infection, Kerala, already battered by theCovid pandemic, is on alert. Rigorous contact tracing has been ordered to check the spread of the virus. Kerala has a history of Nipah and 17 were killed in the last outbreak of the virus in the state in 2018. But how does Nipah spread? Is it fatal? What precautions are to take? Here is everything you need to know.

What is the Nipah virus?

Nipah virus is one such virus that can spread between animals and people. Such a virus is officially known as a zoonotic virus. So, the virus can cause illness among animals and humans alike.

How does the Nipah virus spread?

The virus spread from contact with an infected animal and person. The contact can be anything like eating a fruit contaminated by infected animals -- either their bodily fluid has been mixed with it or they have eaten the fruit.

Direct contact with Nipah-infected animals is also a source of transmission.

Close contact with a person infected with the virus through exposure to their body fluids can also spread the infection.

Infected pigs and bats are the primary sources of Nipah infection.

Symptoms

Fever, headache, cough, sore throat, difficulty on breathing and vomiting are the mild symptoms of the infection, while severe symptoms may include encephalitis (brain swelling), coma, seizures, disorientation.

How to prevent Nipah

Avoiding direct contact with infected animals is the first step to prevent Nipah. Frequent handwashing with soap and water can also prevent the spread of the infection. Since it is a highly contagious disease, contact tracing and isolation are essential.

Treatment of Nipah

There is no licensed treatment for the Nipah virus but there are treatments for the symptoms that a patient may exhibit. Proper rest, hydration is vital for the well-being of Nipah patients.

Nipah not new in Kerala

in both 2018 and 2019, Kerala handled Nipah cases and health experts think that this time around the threat will be lesser as the state already has medical infrastructure like PPE kits, isolation practices, because of its ongoing fight with Covid.