Nirav Modi moves UK high court against his extradition

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi has approached the UK high court, seeking permission to appeal against his extradition to India, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The people cited above said that Nirav Modi filed his initial grounds to seek permission for his appeal on April 28 -- the last day of the 14-day deadline from the home secretary’s approval to the extradition.

A Westminster Magistrate Court in London ordered his extradition on February 25. The extradition was approved by the UK home secretary Priti Patel on April 15.

The people cited above said that Nirav Modi has challenged both the Westminster court order as well as Patel’s decision.

The UK high court will first decide whether to allow his appeal or not. “If allowed, Nirav Modi will file perfected grounds challenging the extradition and a proper bench will hear the arguments. However, this will take six months to a year,” said an officer familiar with the appeals procedure in the UK.

His counsel Zulfiquar Memon denied a comment on Saturday.

Ordering his extradition, Westminster district judge Sam Goozee said Nirav Modi has a case to answer in India as he is alleged to have, along with his brother Nehal Modi and others, defrauded the Punjab National Bank, laundered the money taken from it and conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses. The court also dismissed Nirav Modi’s contention that he won’t get a fair trial in India and that he was being targeted due to political reasons.

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi has approached the UK high court, seeking permission to appeal against his extradition to India, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The people cited above said that Nirav Modi filed his initial grounds to seek permission for his appeal on April 28 -- the last day of the 14-day deadline from the home secretary’s approval to the extradition. A Westminster Magistrate Court in London ordered his extradition on February 25. The extradition was approved by the UK home secretary Priti Patel on April 15. The people cited above said that Nirav Modi has challenged both the Westminster court order as well as Patel’s decision. The UK high court will first decide whether to allow his appeal or not. “If allowed, Nirav Modi will file perfected grounds challenging the extradition and a proper bench will hear the arguments. However, this will take six months to a year,” said an officer familiar with the appeals procedure in the UK. His counsel Zulfiquar Memon denied a comment on Saturday. Ordering his extradition, Westminster district judge Sam Goozee said Nirav Modi has a case to answer in India as he is alleged to have, along with his brother Nehal Modi and others, defrauded the Punjab National Bank, laundered the money taken from it and conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses. The court also dismissed Nirav Modi’s contention that he won’t get a fair trial in India and that he was being targeted due to political reasons.