Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Modi arrested in US on extradition request from India

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Updated on: Jul 05, 2025 03:26 PM IST

Nehal Modi was taken into custody by the US authorities on Friday. The development comes following an extradition request submitted by the ED and the CBI.

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Modi has been arrested in the US on extradition request from CBI and ED.

Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Modi has been arrested in the US on extradition request from India(Mint Print)

Nehal Modi was taken into custody by the US authorities on Friday. The development comes following an extradition request jointly submitted by the ED and the CBI.

The next date for the hearing in the matter is July 17, when Nihal is expected to seek bail. However, the plea will be opposed by the US prosecutors, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Nehal is wanted in India in connection with 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, one of the largest banking scams in the country.

Nehal Deepak Modi, born and brought up in Belgium, is wanted in India for laundering proceeds of crime on behalf of his brother, Nirav Modi, who is lodged in a London prison facing extradition proceedings from the UK on an Indian request.

Nehal is alleged to have assisted in concealing and transferring large sums of illicit funds through a web of shell companies and overseas transactions, according to officials.

