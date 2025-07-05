Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Modi arrested in US on extradition request from India

Nehal is wanted in India in connection with ₹13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, one of the largest banking scams in the country.
Nehal Deepak Modi, born and brought up in Belgium, is wanted in India for laundering proceeds of crime on behalf of his brother, Nirav Modi, who is lodged in a London prison facing extradition proceedings from the UK on an Indian request.
Nehal is alleged to have assisted in concealing and transferring large sums of illicit funds through a web of shell companies and overseas transactions, according to officials.