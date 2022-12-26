Finance minister Sitharaman hospitalised but fine: Report

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

"Nothing serious. She is fine," the source said on the condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was not immediately clear why she was hospitalised.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON